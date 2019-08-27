LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Organizers of the first ever two day music extravaganza ,Swagg entertainment say they have touched base in terms of preparations and people should expect the best festival starting from Friday 30th to Saturday 31st august at Mzuzu stadium.

Dubbed Kukaya urban Music festival the event has received positive feedback from thirsty fun seekers in the northern part of Malawi, where many young stars are hit by the entertainment fever.

The festival will be spiced up by both local and international musicians including patience Namadingo, Gwamba, Wikise, Suffix, Mr. Broken English, Temwa, Phyzix, Macelba, Charisma, Tsa Leo, Purple C, Episodes, Black Jack, Provoice, saint and Don Franco Tafari from Zimbabwe.

Speaking in an interview, Swagg entertainment CEO Francis Mkandawire said they are prepared enough for the event and optimistic that Mzuzu stadium will be packed to the brim.

“We thought it wise to host the event at Mzuzu stadium in order to accommodate the numbers that will turn up for the event considering that Mzuzu is hosting the event of such nature for the first time in history.

“Kukaya festival is dreams come true for almost everyone in Mzuzu city being a place that has been neglected in as far as entertainment is concerned, we are prepared enough and hoping for the best,” he said

Mkandawire said the festival is being hosted under the theme ‘Make your talent the Business’ saying the festival is not only about music but also to provide a platform for young talented local urban artists to share ideas on how to earn a living through their talents.

Confirming their presence during the event Macelba and Patience Namadingo said they are prepared enough to give out the best performance and people will not regret.

Swagg Entertainment has so far engaged local businesses owned by young people to take lead in this maiden event like Home entertainment which is a group of young boys making the official Kukaya bangles; Ntchezgo which will do meals and snacks, Ndagha Lodge providing accommodation, Profyt who will be the official Kukaya tattoo parlor at the event and many other artists who will showcase their art and get a platform to make money from their talent.

The festival will attract an entry fee of K5000 per head on the gate while advance tickets are selling at K4000 at Katoto Filling Station, City Market Total, Kazuni Total, Old bill bar and Mbonekera JR (Mzuzu depot).