There’s a new kid (back) on the block in the safari world. Malawi’s once-decimated wildlife populations have recently re-emerged, owing to concerted conservation efforts by African Parks and other organizations.

That makes 2019 the perfect year to explore the Majete and Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserves, where you’ll get to experience the animals up close without having to endure the overstuffed caravans of jeeps and vans at more popular safari destinations.

Or check out Liwonde National Park, where the recently opened luxury Kuthengo Camp may soon have Instagrammers asking to change their flights from Dar-es-Salaam and Nairobi to Lilongwe. Oh, and if you think Malawi is only a safari destination, the pristine waters and colorful fish of Lake Malawi are here to attest that there are many more reasons to explore Malawi in 2019.