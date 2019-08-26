NEW DELHI (MaraviPost): Malawi and India have, today, 26th August 2019 signed a Memorandum of Understanding on e- VBAB Network Project for Malawi, in New Delhi.

The Malawi High Commissioner to India, His Excellency, Mr. George Mkondiwa, signed on behalf of the Ministry of Information, Civic Education, Communication and Technology, Government of Malawi and Mr. Kamendra Kumar, Director of Telecommunications Consultants India Limited signed on behalf of the Government of India.

The main objective of the e- VBAB Network Project, which will run for five years, is to assist Malawi in capacity building in education and health. Under the project, education services will be provided through a specially developed web-based platform in the participating Universities in Malawi.

Malawi has been included in the e- VBAB Network Project following successful completion of the initial Pan African e-Network project under which many students were trained and qualified in many disciplines with certificates, bachelors and master’s Degrees offered by Indian Universities.