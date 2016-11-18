BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Electricity blackouts are likely to lessen once the construction of 200-megawatts (MW) Kholombidzo Hydroelectric Power Plant along Malawi’s Shire River is implemented.

The project, which will contribute towards increasing electricity generation and supply for commercial, industrial and domestic use, is expected to start in 2018 and end in 2021.

According to The Nation, a feasibility study on the project is currently underway and being conducted by Coba Consultores de Engenharia, a consulting firm from Portugal.

Department of Energy spokesperson Joseph Kalowekamo said the investment cost of the plant will be known when the final feasibility and engineering design study reports are out.

“Public Private Partnership (PPP) financing model is preferred for thus project considering the huge potential electricity generation capacity of the plant and perceived investment risk by the private sector if they are to go it alone.

“If indeed the project will go for a PPP financing model, then government will most likely operate through the newly-established Electricity Generation Company,” he said as quoted by the local paper.

The feasibility study is financed by African Development Fund (AfDB).