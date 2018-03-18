BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Apostle Joseph Ziba, the flamboyant leader and founder of the Fountain of

Victory International Ministries, has blamed his arrest on criminal activities of second hand car dealers who sold him a second hand top of the range Range Rover Sport that landed him in a Police cell this week.

Taezib Aziz, a Malawian businessman of Indian origin, sold Apostle Ziba the 2014 Range Rover Sport, which fetches around 800,000 Rands (about MK50 million) on the second hand car market in South Africa.

“The information available to the Man of God at the time was that this vehicle was properly registered and that all necessary clearance documents, including Customs clearance certificate for the motor vehicle, Interpol clearance certificate and the motor vehicle Registration were presented and that there were no encumbrances attached to the vehicle whatsoever,” reads the statement from his Church.

“We therefore, categorically put it on record that the Apostle is an innocent victim of well-calculated and well-organized criminal activities within the system of second hand car trading,” reads the statement, signed by Wanangwa Nthara, Public Relations Director of Fountain of Victory.

Aziz also spent a night in police custody with the Apostle and was also later released on bail after paying MK200, 000 bail bond.

Malawi Revenue Authority officials, accompanied by Blantyre police arrested the famous Man of God on Wednesday at around 3 pm, went to his residence and took him to Wenela Police Station where they interrogated him regarding the non-payment of duty on his Motor vehicle, Range Rover registration number TO 8368.

MRA sources and police say that the Apostle refused to pay duty and fines amounting to MK26 million on the car and obstructed officials from doing their job.

“The Apostle has been a law abiding citizen, and never broken any law in Malawi before and has always met his legal and civil obligations. As a church, we respect the law and authorities and we leave it to MRA and the courts to handle the matter,” the church said.

The Apostle was given bail on Thursday, with a bail bond of K200,000 and told to surrender his travel documents.