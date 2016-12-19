ATLANTA(MaraviPost): Chinese Defense Minister Chang Wanquan meeting with Vincent Winstone Ghambi, Deputy Defense Minister of Malawi on Monday said China is looking to strengthen military cooperation with Malawi.

Vincent Winstone Ghambi, Deputy Defense Minister of Malawi travelled to Beijing, capital of China last week on a mission approved by President Peter Mutharika who seeks to look elsewhere for support as the Brits have been holding aid from Malawi since the Cashgate scandals broke. It was also a dream of his brother Bingu WA Mutharika to broaden ties with the Chinese as he believed they were going to have more influence in Africa in the future.

While meeting with Vincent Winstone Ghambi, Chang spoke about the sound military cooperation between the two armies since the establishment of bilateral ties nine years ago initiated by Bingu WA Mutharika, adding China is willing to make joint efforts with Malawi to expand cooperation and push forward the relations between the two armies.

The deputy defense minister thanked China’s various support and aid to Malawi and hoped to strengthen cooperation and boost relations between the two armies.