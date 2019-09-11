MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-While you were still sleeping, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) planned to hold nationwide demonstrations from 28 to 30 August in all the borderposts and airports.

However, the demos plan hit a snug when the Office of the Attorney General went to the Supreme Court of Appeal to obtain an injunction restraining HRDC from holding the same; citing security concerns.

The Supreme Court, instead, issued a 14 day moratorium asking the two parties to resort to dialogue and find a win win situation over the demands by HRDC to have Dr Jane Ansah resign as MEC Chairperson for poorly managing the 21 May tripartite elections.

After holding the dialogue several times within the 14 day period, HRDC still feels shortchanged and plans on holding on more demonstrations.

In an interview on Tuesday, HRDC Chairperson, Timothy Mtambo said if Jane Ansah does not resign, demonstrations will continue.

“The question is: when is Jane Ansah going to resign? Let the government expect fresh dates for demonstrations which we are going to announce because what we wanted has not yet been achieved. So, we will make all proper communication after the direction of the 14 days,” Mtambo said.

Since June HRDC has been holding demonstrations demanding Dr.Jane Ansah to resign following her management of May elections which were marred with innumerable irregularities.

Meanwhile, UTM and MCP are challenging the results of the polls in court.