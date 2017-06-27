Government says it is in the process of facilitating the formation of two associations that will regulate the professions of social workers and counsellors in the country.

The move follows the increasing demand of these professionals in a number of interventions including an adult offender diversion program which seeks to redirect adults with petty crimes from undergoing the criminal justice system, according to an official in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.

Speaking in an interview, Chief Social Welfare Officer in the ministry Enock Bonongwe said the associations, which will be ready by next year, will help to improve service delivery in the country.

“The formation of the association of counsellors is at advanced stage. It was registered with the Registrar General in 2008. We are done with paperwork that will govern its operations and is ready for submission to the Ministry of Justice and Constitution Affairs for their input,” said Bonongwe.

He said the association will among other things state professional qualifications levels and code of conduct.

“The association will be a link between professionals and their clients. It will provide clear guidelines on how registered counsellors should carry their duties just as is the case with other professions,” said Bonongwe.

During a two day National Conference on Adult Offender Diversion organised by the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe (CCJP Lilongwe) in Lilongwe, it was revealed that an association of social workers is also in the offing.

Head of Social Work Department at Catholic University Loveness Imaan said the association will also help regulate the social work profession which is currently unregulated.