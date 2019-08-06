LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Sources close to the office of the Attorney General have disclosed that the AG is set to appeal immediately against a High Court judgment that allows continuation of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) demonstrations.

The protests are seen wanton violence, destruction of property and victimization of many Malawians.

The AG is set to fight on as he believes that while the judgement was well-meaning and made on the point of law, the substantive constitutional matters and the rights of the majority remain unattended to.

There is a feeling that the judgement does not address the real substantive matters which the Attorney General raises before the Court.

There is a nationwide outcry to stop the violence and criminal destruction of property disguised during demos.

A team of non-violence civil society has already reported the Opposition to the ICC for inciting and causing violence.

But ICC responded that some misguided Malawians faked their letter on Malawi matters.

They have also written Michael Pompeo, US Secretary of State who is on record for declaring that the Election was “successful” and that President Peter Mutharika is the legitimate leader whom the US Government is set to support.

Many Malawians including grassroots members of the Opposition are now demanding an immediate cease of the violence.

Unconfirmed reports say Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is now divided with its district structures demanding that the party must pull out of the campaign of violence.

On Monday afternoon, 17 District Chairmen from across Central Region convened a press conference where they demanded the campaign of violence to stop.

However, organisers of today’s one million march against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah insist will go on.