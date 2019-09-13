MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Following the announcement of new dates for another demonstration, the Office of the Attorney General has said it will return to Supreme Court of Appeal together with HRDC for another way forward in lieu of the demonstrations.

The Attorney General, Kalekeni Kaphale, said he is surprised that HRDC has announced to hold further demonstrations, yet they have not concluded their talks.

HRDC Chairperson, Timothy Mtambo announced on Tuesday at a presser in Lilongwe that they will hold fresh demos following the elapse of the 14-day moratorium which, according to him, did not meet their expectations.

According to the lawyer for HRDC, Khwima Mchizi, there is nothing wrong for HRDC to announce fresh dates for the Court did not rule against holding further demos.

“The court made its statement clearly by giving the Attorney General and HRDC a 14 day moratorium in which the two parties had to dialogue for a mutual way forward, but the court did not stop HRDC from holding demonstrations, ” said Mchizi.

HRDC Chairperson has announced 18 to 20 September as dates for fresh demonstrations following the end of the 14-day moratorium which has failed to meet their demands.