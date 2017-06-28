The Malawi national football team fondly known as the Flames drew against Mauritius in the ongoing COSAFA cup in South Africa Yesterday.

Arguably, the flames displayed good football perhaps showing that they are slowly grasping the passing football philosophy from the Belgian tactician Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) but the attacking machinery was so blunt to put the ball in the back of the net.

As goals matter more in football, the flames fans who were desperate to see their team getting three maximum points were, as usual, left unimpressed. The poor showing means flames have high chances of catching an early flight back home than staying at the tournament as it means they have to win with at least two goals to nil in their last game against Angola while at the same time praying that Mauritius loses to Tanzania in their final fixture as well.

The Flames having ruined their own chances and it appears that it will be a tall order for the team to progress to the next round and fans back home appear to have made peace with this reality.

As the game ended, Flames left winger Dalitso Sailesi was named man of the match and a clip of his interview went viral as some Malawians attacked the player for switching from English to Malawi’s main local language of Chichewa while others defended him for the move.

Raymond Chikoko defended Chikoko for expressing himself in the local language.

“Congratulations to this young Flames player Dalitso Sailesi for being man of the Match when Flames played Mauritius yesterday. He stunned Malawians and many by switching to his mother tongue ie Chichewa when being interviewed by a journalist and has attracted a scorn.However, I differ and please let us note that English is just a language not a measure of intelligence thus why our kids speak better than most of us yet we have degrees.

Actually in the whole of Europe, only one country ie the United Kingdom speaks English. The rest speak their own ie Greek, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Swedish, Nowergian etc. The Chinese speak Chinese but are amongst the best innovators in the World”

Sailesi received $250 for being man of the match.

Meanwhile, a Malawi youthful businessman Vincent Yopoma has announced that he will give Sailesi an extra 100,000 Malawi kwacha for being man of the match.