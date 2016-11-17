Outspoken Secretary General for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Ecklen Kudontoni has died in a road accident.

According to eye witnesses, the accident happened at Bua as Kudontoni on his way to conduct his party’s political assignments in Kasungu.

He died on the spot.

“When doctors checked him there was no spontaneous breathing, no blood pressure, no pulse, no cardiac activity,” an eye witness said.

Kudontoni served as a law maker in the UDF regime. He later joined DPP where he served as Central regional governor and following Mutharika’s victory in 2014, he was elevated as Secretary General.

He had a vicious tongue of castigating his opponents—Joyce Banda and Chakwera had enough of his insults.

Party spokesperson Francis Kasaila say Malawi leader Peter Mutharika is “extremely saddened” and shocked by the demise of Kudontoni,

“His demise is a major loss for the party,” Kasila said.

Burial arrangements are yet to be made.