By Alick Junior Sichali

Malawi Bureau of Standards [MBS] says it is committed to purge the country’s market that consumers are purchasing commodities that are not posing a threat to their health.

MBS Executive Director, Davlin Chokazinga, has said this in reaction to concerns from business operators that the bureau is biased in its operations.

According to Chokazinga substandard commodities continue to flood Malawi market hence the bureau stepping up its efforts to curb the same.

“We are mandated to remove all the products which are not meeting our standards on the market as they are dangerous to consumers health,” Chokazinga said.

The remarks by the Executive Director of MBS comes after Castle Malawi said MBS was damaging the reputation of the company.

Castle Malawi officials made the sentiments following a move by Malawi bureau of standards commenced an exercise of removing Sobo squash in shops saying it was made with a hazardous substance to humans.

But, Chokazinga said the bureau was not damaging the of the company saying it was only following its rules.