Police in Mzuzu the northern city of Malawi are hunting for a business man who has killed his wife on Saturday, Maravi Post has established.According to the Mzuzu police spokesperson Martin Bwanali, the incident occurred around 4 pm at his home.

He identified the suspect as Alex Mbisa aged 34 who hails from Kapoka village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.

“What happened was that the suspect left home to Lilongwe for business but while there, a certain person told him that his wife was with his secret love in a car to Nkhata bay,” said Bwanali.

“After hearing this news, he stopped what he was doing in Lilongwe and returned home only to find his wife home. He then started beating her using weapons and the woman was later taken to St Johns hospital where she was pronounced dead,” he disclosed.

The hospital preliminary report revealed that the deceased died because of internal injury.

Bwanali added that the suspect ran after being told that his wife was dead. He said the suspect will answer the murder charges to the court when apprehended, which is contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

The deceased has only been identified as Enifa Goba.