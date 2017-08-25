QUELIMANE-(MaraviPost) – The Malawi national soccer team player who captained 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup, Lucky Malata on Monday announced his retirement from international football.

Malata who is also Be Forward Wanderers pillar made the decision in an interview in Quelimane, Mozambique where the club is taking part in a friendly match against Quelimane City.

The player said he feels he has done his part and that youngsters should be given chance to shine as well the way he did on national duties.

Malata therefore lauded Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and all the coaches for their faith in him when he was playing for the Flames, more especially when he captained the side.

“For me, the national team is over. I’ve done my part to play for my nation. It hurts but I have to do it because we have young and upcoming players who can also do the same job well. I feel this is their time to shine. I would like to thank the Flames coaches who selected me the time l played for the Flames. I’ve had great pleasure in sharing that honors with all the players I’ve played with.

“I would like to thank them, the fans and my family for their support and encouragement during my international career. Representing and captaining my country is what I dreamed of as a boy and it has truly been a great honor. I have always given my all and it breaks my heart to make this decision. I want to wish RVG and the team every success for the future,” delighted Malata.

Malata has won eight TNM Super League titles and Cup Championships with Silver Strikers before joining Wanderers this season.

But his only major international honor is the Cosafa Castle Cup plate which he won with the Flames in South Africa when he captained the team.