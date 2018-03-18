MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Roman Catholic Archbishop for Blantyre diocese Thomas Luke Msusa on Saturday turned down Malawi First Lady Gertrude Mutharika’s renovation offering material for the the gutted Providence Girls Secondary School in Mulanje.

The turn down came after the First Lady Mutharika brought renovation materials including 40 bags of cement and a contractor to the school.

But Archbishop Msusa told the First lady in face upon visiting at the facility that the church has already identified well-wishers to renovate the school.

According to Zodiak radio, the First Lady therefore left the renovation materials for other developmental projects.

Mutharika through Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) even donated basic items to each of the 39 students who lost everything to the inferno.

The political analysis Ernest Thindwa cautioned prospective donors to carry needs assessment when there is disarray in various communities to avoid embarrassment of being turn down.

The school was gutted by fire afternoon of 21st February this year, affected about 100 students, with 39 of them losing everything to the inferno.

Providence Girls Secondary School was established in 1933.