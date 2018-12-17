By Leo Mkhuwala

The Archdiocese of Blantyre in the Roman Catholic Church has announced the demise of its priest, Reverend Father Montfort Mvonye.

According to the Archdiocese’s communications office, the late priest died on the afternoon of Sunday, December 16 at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre after a long illness.

Described as the “eldest priest” in the archdiocese, the late Fr. Mvonye, who was born in 1935, was ordained to priesthood in 1965 and has therefore died at the age of 83.

Having served as priest for 53 years, the late cleric had served in the parishes of Mwanza, Bangwe, Nguludi, Lirangwe, Mzedi, Januwale, Neno, Mwanza, Chisitu and Chingadzi in the Archdiocese.

After celebrating Silver Jubilee in 1990, the late Fr.Mvonye was in 1991 the incharge of Likulezi Catechetical Centre in Phalombe and also became Spiritual Director of Pius XII Seminary between 2009 and 2018.

In his early years, in 1951, the late Priest had responded to his vocation at Likulezi Preparatory Seminary and in 1958 he furthered his calling at Nankhunda Minor Seminary.

Along the vocational road, the late Fr. Mvonye was educated at Kachebere Major Seminary from 1958 to 1965 where he studied Philosophy and Theology.

In 1969, the late Fr. Mvonye traveled to Uganda for other specialised studies.

Close associates to the late Priest testify that he will be remembered as a prayerful and hard working especially in farming as well as counselor to young priests.

The remains of the late priest will be collected from the College of Medicine Mortuary on Monday, December 17, at around 3pm.

The Requiem mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 followed by burial on the same day.

The late Fr. Montfort Mvonye was born in Ntiana Village, Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu district under Namulenga Parish.