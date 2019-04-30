LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) on Monday described as ridiculous social media speculations that the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) authored its pastoral letter which was read in all its central region churches on Sunday.

CCAP Nkhoma Synod Secretary General Reverend Vasco Kachipapa disputed the allegation arguing that the church not a political party.

“We cannot be used by any political party. We are independent of any political party in the country. We have no affiliation to any party,” said Kachipapa.

MCP Spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali said the party had no hand in the pastoral letter.

“That pastoral letter belongs to the Nkhoma synod. The MCP does not issue pastoral letters. The synod has its own rules and policies on how to write and issue pastoral letters,” said Munthali.

The pastoral letter has buoyed MCP supporters ahead of the May 21 elections to be held in less than three weeks’ time.

The pastoral letter themed; An Opportunity to Choose a Leader With Good Reputation, Full of the Holy Spirit and Wisdom (Acts 6:3), said the leader to be entrusted with power in the May 21 elections should be one that will respect the Constitution, has no record of corruption, will unify Malawians and will not protect thieves and looters of public resources.

The guidance added that such a leader should also not promote abortion and same sex marriages and must make his stand known on these issues.

“We, the clergy of CCAP Nkhoma Synod, encourage all voters to vote into power the one and only leader who has the above-listed leadership qualities as the President of the Republic of Malawi. The man with good reputation, full of the Holy Spirit and wisdom [Acts 6:3],” reads part of the letter:

The letter also faults ruling DPP leadership for not condemning or disciplining its youth cadets for perpetrating violence.

CCAP Nkhoma has on several occasions accused of favouring MCP during general elections.

Malawi goes to polls on May 21 this year.