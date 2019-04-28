Malawi CCAP Nkhoma Synod Pastoral letter silently endorses Chakwera for presidency

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Nkhoma Synod on Sunday silently endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leaders Lazarus Chakwera for this year’s May 21 general elections Malawian are expected to participate.

This is according to the Pastoral Letter the church released and read in all its churches across the country today, April 28, 2019.

Despite that the Letter pointing out key challenges corruption, political intolerance, killings of people with albinism and among other, the church has clearly endorsed Chakwera as the right candidate to take reign of power after May 21 polls.

Below is the full CCAP Nkhoma Synod Pastoral letter;

AN OPPORTUNITY TO CHOOSE A LEADER WITH GOOD REPUTATION, FULL OF THE HOLY SPIRIT AND WISDOM (ACTS 6:3) PASTORAL LETTER April, 2019

PREAMBLE May the grace, mercy and peace from God the Father, Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour, and the Holy Spirit the Advocate of our Faith be with you all.

We, the Clergy of the CCAP Nkhoma Synod, met at Lilongwe CCAP on 26th April, 2019 noted with great shock and deep concern on the issues that are harmfully affecting the livelihood of all believers and Malawians in general.

Our country is faced with a myriad of issues, which includes spiritual decadence, mushrooming of false teachers, institutionalised corruption, tribalism, nepotism, political party sponsored violence, Albino killings and many more.

The main purpose of this pastoral letter therefore, is to bring to your attention these issues, and to ask all Christians during this Easter period to earnestly pray for our country.

Apart from praying, Christians are also encouraged to go and cast their vote on 21st May, 2019 so that Malawi may have a leader with good reputation, full of the Holy Spirit and wisdom.

1. SPIRITUAL LIFE

1.1 Choosing Life

Instead of Death The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (C. C. A. P.), Nkhoma Synod Clergy would like to remind their members that Easter is an opportunity for all Christians to examine ourselves on our standing before God and appreciate the choice God set before us on the cross; the choice between life and death, blessings and curses.

The Clergy, therefore, would like to urge their flock to choose life (Deuteronomy 30:19). Jesus 1 has prevailed over death so that we can have his abundant life; so let us repent of everything that belongs to our old life, including our immorality and bad choices as believers and indeed as a nation.

1.2 Spiritual Decadence

The Clergy have observed that there is rampant spiritual decay in all areas of church life, which affect both the leadership and the flock. Instead of the church being the light of the world and the salt of the earth as Jesus said (Matthew 5:13-16), many Christians are in pursuit of instant wealth and miracles without regard for the state of their relationship with God. As a result, they choose to listen to what will satisfy their itching ears (2 Timothy 4:3). As such, the Synod would like to remind all Christians that the love of money is the root cause of all evils (1Timothy 6:10) and it has led many parishioners to lose their focus on God. Let us therefore resist the devil’s efforts to steal, kill and destroy the church (John 10:10). 1.3. False techings in the church

1.3.1 Warning Members against False Teaching and Prophecy

The CCAP Nkhoma Synod Clergy understand and acknowledge that there are true prophets and teachers of the Word of God.

However, the Clergy have also observed with dismay the unprecedented growth and proliferation of false teachers who teach false doctrines and prophets that perform counterfeit miracles (Luke 21:8).

The Word of God 2 warns the faithful to be aware of false prophets, who come in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves (Matthew 7:15). 2 Peter 2:3 says: “In their greed these teachers will exploit you with fabricated stories. Their condemnation has long been hanging over them, and their destruction has not been sleeping” (NIV). Righteousness and holiness are key to prosperity.

The Holy Scripture teaches us all to rely on God and also to work hard (2 Thessalonians 3:10). Therefore, the Clergy leadership warns all members against false teachings and prophecies. We urge our members to remain faithful to the truth and teaching of Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour. “Seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” (Matthew 6:33)

2. GOVERNANCE

2.1 Leadership

The Clergy are dismayed that the governance situation in Malawi has continued to deteriorate. Tribalism, nepotism and regionalism is still rampant as recruitment of employees and award of contracts in the public institutions is based on tribe, ethnicity and personal relationship with the ruling elite notwithstanding their qualifications or competencies.

This results in substandard works being done on roads and bridges that are easily washed away like the Mchesi Bridge in the City of Lilongwe, and the Linthipe 1 to Thete road. Leaders are serving their own personal interests or interests of their cronies other than that of Malawians.

3 2.2 Endemic corruption

The Clergy are greatly saddened that corruption has persistently continued, despite numerous calls from the faith based, civil society organizations and the opposition political parties to arrest the vice. It is being institutionalised at all levels in all ministries, departments and agencies without the leadership demonstration of political will in action.

The numerous unresolved corruption cases attest to this fact. For instance: The food Ration Gate – The MK145 million scandal shamefully involving the Head of State, Pioneer Investment, and the Police which was revealed through a leaked ACB report is still outstanding. The Tractor gate – Over K37 Billion was lost due to the corrupt manner in which the tractors were disposed, most of which were sold to PS, Ministers and other DPP sympathizers,

According to the Supreme Court judgment dated 11 February 2019. The government obtained a loan of K37 Billion from the Export and Important Bank of India for Agriculture machinery to be distributed to poor Malawian farmers. While each tractor cost K38 million they were sold at K5.2 Million, sadly this loan will have to be paid by taxpayers. Fuel gate – The 4.2 million litres, which is 114 tankers carrying 35,000 litres each translating into K 3.7 billion 4 at pump price was lost.

Shamefully, the Government of Malawi blamed the ESCOM security guards as a scapegoat. Where on earth would a security guard steal this amount of fuel? To date the nation has not been told anything on this development. Maize gate – Millions of kwachas were lost in the miss-procurement of maize from Zambia, and the subsequent millions of Dollars found in one minister’s house. The case has not been concluded till now and worse still offices that contained vital information were deliberately burned down at Capital Hill.

It is sad to learn that ADMARC which 2 years ago borrowed money to purchase maize is now busy destroying tonnes of maize because it has rotten due to inefficiency and mismanagement. Meanwhile the poor Malawian masses are suffering with hunger. Sadly, the government is very quiet as if nothing serious is happening. OPC K29 Billion Gate –

It is alleged that on 15 February 2019, a 29 Billion kwacha cheque was released from OPC to Green Belt Trust, which the public is suspicious. We therefore call upon ACB to investigate this matter before the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections. K4.4 Billion Allowance and Fuel Gate :

According to the Nation Newspaper dated 3rd April 2019, Government officials had abused over 4.4 Billion in allowances on trips that never took place and fuel that was never bought. This 5 is very distressful. The list of Gates continues, like the K53 Billion Escom Gate, the immigration Uniform gate where one shirt is bought at MK700,000; Genset gate, K444 Million Foreign affairs gate, K3.2 Billion etc, all these under the watchful eyes of the current administration and its machinery.

As a Church, we believe it is immoral, unthinkable and unreasonable for any sane person to believe that things are normal when poor Malawians are languishing with poverty.

2.3 Killings of people with albinism and other innocent people

Killing people with Albinism: The Clergy lament the heartless killings of people with albinism, although there is a national action plan to curb this vice and promote the living standards of people living with albinism, the current government has not funded its implementation.

Mr Buleya Lule the man whom all Malawians believed had information leading to discovering the root cause of the killings was murdered in the police cell. Nothing has been done to explain to the nation what happened.

The Clergy are aware that many commissions of enquiry have been set up in the past with no conclusive deterrent results, and this one is not an exception. Murder of Mr Issa Njauju, the Anti-Corruption Bureau Deputy Director was murdered and the ACB itself as an investigative 6 agent has done nothing, not even demanding an enquiry.

The government cannot do anything since those who are committing such atrocities, are rumoured to be close to the people in power. The Chasowa case and others, how long will Malawians endure such senseless murders of its own citizens and no action taken on those mentioned in the commission of enquiry reports.

2.4 Evidence of vote of no confidence

For the first time in the history of this nation, we have two serving members of the cabinet; the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi and the Minister of Health, all challenging the incumbent State President under whom they are currently serving with strong allegations that this government is corrupt.

Others promising Malawian to give evidence of such but nothing has been given yet. This is a vote of no confidence in the regime’s leadership to which they are part of. Ironically they feel they can do a better job than the incumbent, yet they are part of the system and using state resources to campaign without conscious.

3. ELECTIONS AND ELECTORAL PROCESSES

3.1 Praying for Free, Fair, and Credible 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The Malawi Electoral Commission has officially launched the campaign and has emphasized on a free and fair election with no violence.

The Clergy would like to remind all 7 congregants that it is now only three weeks to the polling day. All eligible voters will go to the polls to elect the President, Members of Parliament, and Local Ward Councillors.

It is the cherished desire of the Clergy that Malawi should produce free, fair, and credible tripartite elections on May, 2019, acceptable to all elections stakeholders. The Clergy’s prayer for free, fair, and credible elections is premised on the fact that they are critical parameters for the acceptance of election results.

Furthermore, they enhance the legitimacy and acceptability of the elected public officers, especially the President, by the majority of the populace. Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) The Clergy would like to call upon MEC and MACRA to Censor MBC on programs that promote hatred and hate speech. MBC must also open its airwaves to the Oposition parties.

The public broadcaster should be reminded that they run on tax payers money and therefore to ensure free and fair elections. MACRA must treat all media houses equaly without favour. Transfer of public officers and promotions The Clergy are very suspicious that lot of transfers of public officers at a time like this, most of whom are from the distric assemblies.

These are officials who will be presiding officers. While the Clergy appluade the government for promotions of teachers and police officers, the timing and manner of which raises some questions.

For instance some teachers 8 who have been promoted are deceased and others retired already but have been promoted. Promotions should not be done for election purposes but because the government appreciates the services of our teachers and police officers. The government must desist from such malpractices.

3.2 Political Violence and Intimidation

The 2019 tripartite elections are likely to be highly contested. This has already been demonstrated in the primary elections for all political parties.

The Clergy have noted with great concern that the DPP leadership though speak against violence but do not condemn or discipline its cadets.

The cadets have consistently terrorised Malawians across the country with current event where they even used guns and pangas yet the police could not even bring them to book.

The Clergy would like to put it on record that the DPP and indeed all political parties will be held accountable and responsible for any loss of lives or property due to political violence. Political parties and candidates should know that Malawians are not going to be intimidated, as political violence has no place in our nascent democracy. We encourage all Malawian to refrain from this act or behaviour and also to take notice of those perpetrators.

3.3 Avoid Election Fraud and Rigging

The Clergy is aware that the 2014 tripartite elections were considered by many electoral stakeholders to have been rigged. They were so replete with election irregularities that 9 the incumbent State President then, nullified them and called for fresh elections. The determination of the elections was hurriedly done at night and the swearing in was shamefully done at dawn.

The concomitant result was to usher into corridors of power people who seem to have not been prepared to lead the country. Another example is the burning of electoral materials when the court ruled that the vote should be recounted in Lilongwe City West constituency.

The Clergy therefore urges the Malawi Electoral Commission to ensure that there is absence of electoral fraud and rigging. 3.5 Leadership Qualities to Consider Before Voting The Clergy urges all its members to pray for people who will be voted into power.

The Clergy are therefore endorsing a leader who will have the following qualities to be voted into power:

1. A leader with good reputation, full of the Holy Spirit and Wisdom (God-fearing)

2. A leaders who has no records of corruption, and do not have the spirit of nepotism, tribalism, and regionalism.

3. A leader who will unite Malawians regardless of their tribe, region where they come from and beliefs,

4. A leader who will not defend thieves, mafias and terrorists.A leader who will not promote cash-gates; tractor gate, ESCOM gate, Fuel gate, Uniform gate, Food ration gate, Drug gate, road construction gate to benefit their political parties as the current leadership.

5. A leader who will respect the constitution of Malawi 10 and implement good policies that are in place.

6. A leader who will develop this nation without favouritism; and will not tolerate substandard workmanship in any infrastructure development and open unfinished projects.

7. A leader who will promote justice without fear or favour. 8. A leader who will not promote abortion and same sex marriages. A leader who can speak openly and make his stand known to everyone on these issues.

9. A leader who will not reduce our respected Traditional Authorities to puppets.

CONCLUSION

We, the Clergy of the CCAP Nkhoma Synod encourage all voters to vote into power the one, and only leader who has the above listed leadership qualities as the President of the Republic of Malawi.

The man with good reputation, full of the Holy Spirit and wisdom (Acts 6:3).

Signed by Rev BCK Nkhoma and Rev ADK Saka MODERATOR SENIOR CLERK