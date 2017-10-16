President Peter Mutharika on Sunday urged Malawians to respect mothers and observe the role they play in society and the country as a whole.

According to a press statement signed by Presidential Press Secretary and Spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, mothers are doing a commendable job in the country.

The call comes as Malawi celebrates Mother’s Day and World Rural Women’s Day.

Reads the statement in part: “Mothers are the pillars of society as they build families and nurture children to become productive citizens, hence it is worthwhile celebrating their roles in society.”

As the country is celebrating the day, Mutharika further asked Malawians to reflect and recognise the role that women play in uplifting the status of each and every society.

“This day is an important occasion for Malawi. More than 80 percent of our population lives in the rural areas and a larger section of that population is women. These are the women who till our land, feed the nation and send millions of children to school.The World Rural Women’s Day and Mother’s Day offer us an immense opportunity to reflect, recognise, and appreciate the role women play in developing this nation,” added the statement.

The World Rural Women’s Day was launched in 1995 during the 4th United Nations (UN) Assembly on Women in Beijing, China