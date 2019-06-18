By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police have arrested Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) manager (fiscal operations) Charles Mchakulu, two other central bank’s employees as well as enterprenuer Lucy Rachel Sukali trading as Ideal Stationery in connection with MK354 million feared stolen at RBM.

RBM spokesperson Mbane Ngwira confirmed about the missing of the millions, saying the fraud was discovered through a system of surveillance of transactions in the banking system.

Ngwira said the suspects have been making unsupported transfers from a government ORT [other recurrent transactions] account to a stationery supplier, Ideal Stationery.

According to police, the figure involved has been revised from MK340 million to MK354 million as investigations continue.

The four have been slapped with charges of conspiracy, theft and money laundering.