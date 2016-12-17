Traditional Authority Nthondo of Ntchisi the central district of Malawi has attacked the country’s religious leaders for being against the proposed abortion bill.

According to Nthondo, what the men and woman of God did is not to protect the lives of the women but to kill.

He said as traditional leaders they are all behind the bill.

“Through our caucus as chiefs we agreed to support the bill because it protect our subjects especially pregnant women,” said Nthondo.

“This bill does not allow women to terminate pregnancies anyhow but only if there is a problem,” he added. Nthondo.

“These religious leaders must be sensitized they should not just argue without fact,” he suggested.

The chief then reminded the religious leaders that not all what was said in the bible is being put into practice in this world.

“They should also know that things change according to time and environment,” he said.

He also said that some of these men of God are the ones influencing women to terminate their pregnancies especially after impregnated them.

Religious leaders across the country hold a national wide protest against the proposed abortion bill saying it is against the word of God.