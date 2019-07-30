By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The budget for the funeral of Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa has hit MK13 million and most government departments are being forced to contribute to the bill.

Mulhakho wa Ahlomwe Chief Executive Officer Muchanankhwaye Mpuluka said the budget for the funeral is MK13 million and asked all Lhomwe members to contribute.

In an appeal for contributions towards the funeral budget, Mpuluka said: “Following the loss of our beloved Paramount, Mulhako wa Alhomwe would like to appeal to all members to contribute towards funeral expenses.”

“Currently the total Budget is MK13,000,000. Contributions should be done directly to the secretariat.Please contact me on 0999875225 or 0884970100,” reads a message from Mpuluka.

Ngolongoliwa who died on Sunday will be buried on Wednesday at his Mtundawosema Headquarters in Thyolo amid military honours.

However, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri has ordered government departments and companies to contribute to the funeral budget.

In a verbal instruction, Phiri personally called various CEOs of parastatals to contribute the money by midday Tuesday.

“Already Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra), Escom and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) have contributed to the funeral and the figure has surpassed the budget from these three organizations which contributed MK5 million each,” said a source organizing the funeral of the fallen Paramount Chief.

Almost half of the top civil servants are flocking to Thyolo for the burial including President Peter Mutharika as most of them hail from Thyolo and are somehow related to Ngolongoliwa.