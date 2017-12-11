Some Civil society organisations (CSOs) have asked the Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara to resign following allegation of abuse of office.

The CSOs said this in a press briefing in Lilongwe over the weekend.

Led by the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Centre for Development of People (Cedep), the CSOs said there is need for an immediate decisive action as the allegation reflects negatively on the Presidency, as it is happening under the President’s nose.

Muhura’s office is said to have requested for a ‘no objection’ from the office of Director of Public Procurement to buy furniture worth K64 million.

This is according to a leaked report from the Office of President and Cabinet to the Office of the Director of Public Procurement requests for a ‘no objection’ using single sourcing, something that has not amused CSOs.

Rights activist Billy Mayaya said the procurement of furniture issue puts to question the President’s credibility in providing oversight functions in his own office.

“We are demanding transparency and accountability in terms of his actions. If this is true, how [does] he ensure that his office is transparent and accountable?” asked Mayaya.

CHRR executive director Timothy Mtambo said: “We expect the President to act on the matter with speed because in the past we have seen the high office shielding culprits who have abused public funds”.

Efforts to talk to Muhara proved futile, but government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the refurbishment of Muhara’s office is long overdue and necessary, because it has not been rehabilitated since 1975.

“This is an important office where sensitive government information/documents are kept and we think its only proper to rehabilitate it,” said Dausi.