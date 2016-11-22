It never rains but pours for the Peter Mutharika led-government as traditional leaders across the country have planned to hold a vigil at the Parliament House this November against the controversial land bills, Maravi Post can reveal.

The chiefs’ stand comes few days after public university students and other Civil Society Organizations warned to hold mass protests over alarming rate of social problems, closure of public universities, persistent electricity blackouts, hunger and economic turmoil.

Led by Group Village Headman (GVH) Somanda Makata of Blantyre, the traditional leaders believe that the vigil will force Mutharika and his government to reverse the already assented bill to allow further consultation.

Makata said this will take place on November 30, 2016 during the Parliament sitting.

“We want our President and government to reverse the bill. As custodians of the land we need to be consulted first,” said the chiefs.

According to our inside source, other senior traditional leaders are behind it but don’t want to be recognized.

“You know the minister of lands has been meeting with our seniors but they failed to tell him openly that they are against it thus why they are also failing to be on forefront in this organized vigil,” said some chiefs who refused to be named.

September this year, Mutharika assented the bill despite a call from some Malawians to put it on hold until all concerns are properly addressed.

Meanwhile, Mutharika is expected to address the nation on the problems rocking the country this evening.