It never rain but pours for the Peter Mutharika led-government amid the controversial land bills as traditional leaders across the country have planned to hold a vigil at the Parliament House this November, Maravi Post can reveal.Led by Group Village Headman (GVH) Somanda Makata of Blantyre, traditional leaders believe that the vigil will force Mutharika and his government to reverse the already assented bill to allow further consultation.

Makata said this will take place on 30 November, 2016 during the Parliament sitting.

“We want our President and government to reverse the bill. As custodians of the land we need to be consulted first,” said the chiefs.

According to our inside source, despite the vigil led by the GVH, other senior traditional leaders are behind it but don’t want to be recognized.

“You know the minister of lands has been meeting with our seniors but they failed to tell him openly that they are against it thus why they are also failing to be on forefront on this organized vigil,” said some chiefs.

September this year, Mutharika assented the bill despite a call from some Malawians.

Different organizations include Youths and Society apart from University of Malawi students will also hold their vigil on the same day, over alarming rate of social problems, closure of public universities, persistent electricity blackouts, hunger and economic turmoil.

Meanwhile, Mutharika is expected to address the national on the problems locked the country on Monday around 8 pm.