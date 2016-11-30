Traditional Leaders in the country have today (Wednesday) organized themselves in a match to the Parliament house to protest against the controversial land bills, Maravi Post can reveal.As of this morning, the chiefs who are in their jackets are already in town waiting for the Parliament session to start.

The chiefs already informed the police and other concerned parties about their plan some weeks ago.

Civil Society Organizations led by the Youths and Society organization and the Mzuzu University students are also expected to be at the Parliament house today to present their petition.

Polytechnic students who were expected to be part of the group retract themselves after being advised by their legal council.

The bill was already assented by the President after it was passed in the Parliament house by government side only.

Opposition parties have also been against the bill.

Meanwhile, Maravi Post will be updating on the whole events.