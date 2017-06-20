BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost) – Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Cecilia Chazama’s driver and bodyguard on Monday died after the two sustained fatal injuries in a road accident in Blantyre.

Southern Region Police spokesperson Ramsey Mushane, identified the two as 36-year old Benson Chipendo, 36 and 34-year old McMillan Mkandawire, driver and body guard respectively.

Mushane said the two died when the vehicle they were travelling in from Blantyre swerved at Kaphikamtama village along the M1 road at the Zalewa Roadblock in Neno.

The police publicist added that the vehicle overturned three times before stopping near a tree ‪around 7PM on Sunday.

He said police are investigating to establish the circumstances that led to the accident, as the vehicle has been extensively damaged.

The two Chipendo hailed from Sanjika Village, Taditional Authority (T.A.) Mlumbe in Zomba, while Mkandawire was from Kalimandora Village, T.A. Mabilabo in Mzimba district.

The accident comes after the Malawi police over the weekend disclosed that about 927 Malawians have been killed in road accidents in the first five months of the year.

The figures were disclosed in the meeting between the police and Road Traffic Directorate (RTD) as a result of escalating fatal accidents in the country’s roads.