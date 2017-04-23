A group of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on Saturday, demanded the immediate firing of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Lucas Kondowe , claiming the two have failed to carry out their duties.

For instance, the Executive Director of the Centre for the Development of People (CEDEP) Gift Trapence, who was among the CSOs, said his organization does not believe that the MEC chair, Ansah will manage to deliver in the 2019 general elections.



Trapence cited the MEC’s decision to cancel the June 2017 by-elections and failure to implement the proposed 50+1 system of electing president, as part of the strong evidence for Ansah to be relieved from the post of MEC chair.



According to him, most of Ansah’s decisions and actions, favour the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).



The CSOs also attacked the ACB leader for being selective in dealing with corrupt suspects.



“The ACB is failing to deal with top government officials involved in corrupt practices. It is only the opposition parties that are being taken to book,” Billy Mayaya charged.



Reacting to the development, government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi, said the CSOs were influenced by the opposition parties.



Among the CSO leaders calling for the firing of the two, include Dorothy Ngoma, Robert Mkwezalamba, and Reverend MacDonald Sembereka.