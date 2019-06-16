Reverend Zacc Kawalala of World Alive Ministries

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s renown clergy, Reverend Zacc Kawalala of World Alive Ministries on Saturday advised Malawi President Peter Mutharika not to dismiss the elections case under way in court/

Reverend Kawalala said that there is no need to dismiss petitions of UTM party President Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) challenging results of the presidential race.

The man of God argued that justice be prevailed if indeed rigging to place for the just ended May 21 polls.

Kawawa comments comes a barely days after President Mutharika petitioned the court to dismiss the case.

The court on Wednesday this week will make it preliminary ruling on the case after both MCP and UTM submitted substantial evidence against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s presidential results.

The parties are pushing for re-run over numerous irregularities that marred the polls.