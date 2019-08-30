LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) is this Friday meeting first time legislators in Malawi’s Parliament and newly constituted parliamentary committees on Natural Resources and Climate Change and Women Caucus to sensitise them on climate justice, Disaster Risk Management (DRM) and environmental management.

According to CISONECC National Coordinator Julius Ng’oma, the sensitisation meeting will take place in the Capital Lilongwe.

On Thursday, some CISONECC members met in the capital to harmonise their thinking and streamline their messages in order to give the Members of Parliament (MPs) the best orientation.

Ng’oma said it is important to sensitise the MPs because this would enable them to formulate informed laws and policies that will properly guide the nation in mitigating the effects of climate change.

“Our meeting today focused on preparing to give the MPs information on climate justice. It is a new concept whose relevance the legislators must clearly understand in order to come up with laws and policies that are climate sensitive and enforceable to help implement Disaster Risk Management and best environmental management so that people do not suffer,” said Ng’oma.

He added that the MPs understanding of climate change and climate justice would also enable them to raise awareness of the same among people they represent hence influencing the desirable mitigation actions.

“MPs also represent us at regional and continental level forums. Once they understand, they should be able to raise these issues at such meetings and advocate for responsive interventions for reduction of suffering in Malawi due to climate change,” Ng’oma said.