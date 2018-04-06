Machinga District Hospital has indefinitely suspended a clinician, just a week after his arrest,on allegations that he took part in the killing MacDonald Masambuka, a young person with albinism whose body was found in the district on Sunday.

Machinga communities demonstrate against Masambuka’s abduction.

Machinga District Council director of health and social service Dr Arnold Kapachila says in a statement the medical assistant has been suspended to pave way for police investigation.

“The clinician committed the crime outside his work place, “says Kapachika, distancing the hospital from the gruesome murder of 22 year old Masambuka.

Kapachika says the medical profession does not allow its professionals to kill.

“Medical ethics enforced by the Medical Council of Malawi mandates medical personnel to provide services with utmost safety and care to patients. The outcome of this issue will, therefore, be acted upon by the Medical Council,” Kapachika said.

The medical assistant, police officer, two herbalists and three villagers are fully remanded at Zomba maximum prison as suspects in the murder.

Deputy National Police spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude said all the six bones which were missing from Masambuka’s body have now been recovered.

He said prosecutors are now putting up charges against the seven suspects.

President Peter Mutharika has said there should now be dialogue on whether capital punishment should be reinstated in the statues or not.

This follows a request at the funeral of Masambuka on Saturday by traditional leaders Nkoola and Makawa.

The body of Masambuka, 22, who came from Nakawa Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Nkoola in Machinga, was found last Sunday buried within the district.

Police traced his body following confessions from suspects who had been arrested in connection with the crime.

Seven suspects , reportedly including a police officer and six civilians, have been arrested for the killing.