Police at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe, on Friday arrested a 22 year old woman Linda Chinula for allegedly transporting cocaine into the country.Confirming the development, KIA police spokesperson Chitonde said this follows a tip from well wishers.

“Yes, we are indeed keeping a 22 year old woman Linda Chinula in custody for transporting cocaine into the country,” said Chitonde.

“We found the cocaine weighing 2 kilograms inside her luggage after a search,” he disclosed.

According to the police spokesperson, Chinula whose passport number is MA 57472 left the country to Lome in Togo through Ethiopian Airlines on 20 November, 2016 . She admitted being a cocaine importer during interrogation.

He said the suspect hails from Lambalamba village in the area of Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba district.

Meanwhile, Chitonde said the police are continuing with their investigation on the matter.