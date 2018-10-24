LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi College of Health Sciences (MCH) lecturers are poised to start national wide strike on Wednesday demanding pay rise.

This comes barely a week after lectures from University of Malawi (UNIMA)-Chancellor College put off their strike following the 10 percent salary hike.

According to sources MCH lecturers’ strike is there because they want their pension to be submitted to insurance company.

“The other reason is issues concerning pay rise in salary. On Tuesday they were locked in a meeting by the principal of the college,” said the source.

The strike will involve all the three campuses Lilongwe , Blantyre and Zomba.