About 80 students from three campuses of Malawi College of Health Sciences (MCHS) on Monday stormed Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) over the on-going strike by their lecturers and other staff.

Workers at MCHS have entered the second week of their strike.

They are pressing management and the government to effect a new salary structure, remit pension funds as well as put them on life group cover.

But the students requested authorities to resolve the issues with expedience as the sit-in is affecting studies and welfare of the students.

“We want the Office [of the President and Cabinet] to help us by addressing the concerns of our lecturers and the entire staff and re-opening our college.

“Since the strike, we have had no food, no classes and our security threatened. We came last Friday and we were told we would get responses by Monday [yesterday],” one of the students told The Daily Times.

The group also said it is getting threats from some school authorities to the effect that they would be punished if they remain on school campus.

However, OPC Secretary responsible for Administration, Cliff Chiunda, said it is news to him that the students engaged the OPC.