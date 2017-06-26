Malawi will this year commemorate the 53 years of independence with thanksgiving prayers at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Director of Information (DoI) in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Gideon Munthali, said the commemorations will be celebrated under the theme “Thanking God for a season of Plenty,” in order to reflect the great achievements that the country has registered in all aspects of development.

“Malawi has experienced good rains, which led to bumper harvests. We have also witnessed an improvement in the country’s economic situation. Besides this, the Kwacha has stabilized and the inflation rate has gone down; hence the need to give thanks to God through prayers,” he said.

Munthali, said the preparations foe the event, are at an advanced stage, and the climax of the celebrations will be a football match where the country’s two giant teams, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers will face each other at Bingu National Stadium.

The DoI said despite the football match being free for all, tickets will be arranged for the entrants in order to meet the required stadium capacity.

He urged the public to patronize the commemoration of this great day, adding that the organizing committee is doing everything possible, to ensure that the celebration is exciting.

On 6 July 1964, Nyasaland (former name by which Malawi was called), became independent from British rule and renamed to Malawi.