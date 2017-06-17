GENEVA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi government through Ministry of Labour, Sports and Manpower Development, see greening in the work places. This is in a bid to advance decent work, and protect the planet earth from global warming, whose impact is climate change.

The country’s Labour Minister Henry Mussa, made the commitment on Tuesday, during the 106th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) that is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mussa is leading a delegation of tripartite social partners, composed of officials from Government, Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU), and Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM).

The Labor Minister observed that climate change is an indispensable antecedent to sustainable future work outcomes in Malawi and other countries.

“We, therefore, welcome the proposition to adopt a programme budget that will make just work transition to environmental sustainability, a cross-cutting issue in all our activities. That will ensure the creation and protection of jobs,” declared Mussa.

In his remarks, Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), earlier told delegates that nothing will more clearly distinguish the first hundred years of the ILO’s history from the second “than the necessary greening of the world of work.”

In his report, entitled “Work in a changing climate: the Green Initiative” was introduced to the ILO gathering. In it, Ryder highlights the potential for greening of production to be a powerful engine for decent work creation, and strong and balanced growth and development.

“We need the right policies to make the transition happen and to make it just. And like any processes of change at work, that will require the combined efforts of governments and of employers and workers through social dialogue,” noted Ryder.

In April this year, Malawi hosted the Southern Africa Regional Forum on Improving the Quality of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) with the aim of increasing and understanding of the conceit of greening.

TVET practices and explores opportunities for countries in the region and identifies priority regional action points that can help strengthen TVET teacher quality and efforts on greening TVET in Southern Africa.

Greening efforts are in conformity with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

The Malawi delegation on Wednesday participated in a high level dialogue on digital skills for youth job-creation, which fits in well with ICT skills being taught in various community technical colleges in Malawi.

The International Labour Organization Conference sets the broad policies of the ILO. It is organized meets a year in Geneva, Switzerland.

The annual World Parliament of Labour brings together more than 5,000 governments, worker and employer delegates from the ILO’s 187 Member States.