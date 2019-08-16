By Alice Mambosasa

Blantyre District Agricultural Extension Coordinating Committee (DAECC) says it is geared to improve the health status of families in the district by encouraging intake of all six food groups.

Among other means, the committee intends to continue spreading messages and holding nutritional demonstrations aimed at encouraging people to adopt good health ways of living.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Thursday, DAECC Chairperson, Fortunes Kapingiri said the committee in conjunction with District Nutrition Coordinating Committee (DNCC) has been conducting activities that aim at improving the nutritional status of communities.

Kapingiri said encouraging farmers to grow various crops and making sure they consume all six food groups has been the prime messages and activities the two committees have been conducting.

“We believe that when people have enough food, they can improve their nutrition intake.

“However, that has to start when they prepare their fields ready for farming. It is only when farmers grow enough crops that they can manage all the six food groups,” said Kapingiri.

On Thursday, the two committees organised cooking demonstrations in Traditional Authority Machinjiri to specifically entice community members to start eating balanced diet food.

“As a committee, we organise these nutrition demonstrations so that community members can learn on how to prepare clean and well balanced food so that they have healthy families.

“At the end of the demonstrations, we expect those that have attended the activity to teach others in the community what they have learnt here and in that way, we will encourage more families to increase their nutritional intake,” Kapingiri said.

Ellena Chawanda, a Health promoter, commended DAECC and DNCC for working tirelessly and ensuring that many people adopt best practises and improve their nutritional intake.

“There is a lot that has been done but I would like to specifically applaud the two committees for organising demonstrations that will help communities to have a clear understanding of nutritional issues and adopt the practice,” Chawanda said.

While commending the two committees for spearheading messages and activities to do with nutrition, Village Head Sajiri said a healthy community is well placed in terms of development.

This year’s demonstrations took place at Mphati Primary School in Traditional Authority Machinjiri with support from Strengthen Agriculture and Nutrition Extension(SANE).