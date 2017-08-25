By Malawi News Agency (MANA)

The Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), this week described this year’s National Agriculture Fair as a success in promoting the Malawi’s economic gains.

MCCCI Chief Operations Officer, Chimwemwe Luhanga, observed that the Fair provided a platform for all stakeholders in the Agriculture Sector to share and disseminate information on modern farming techniques that are vital for the country’s development. He said this in Blantyre, on Wednesday.

“This year’s fair was remarkable as compared to previous years. The patronage was impressive in terms of numbers and effectiveness. Those who came to visit the Fair, engaged the exhibitors from various front; these ranged from research findings, seed technology, agriculture produce markets and value addition,” Luhanga said.

Luhanga said the Fair had two business sessions where MOSANTO launched its Chilala Insurance Policy, and the African Institute of Corporate Citizenship (AICC) held a conference on the future of the grain market in Malawi.

Luhanga added that activities at the Fair exposed farmers to modern marketing platforms such as commodity exchanges and recent developments in the global agriculture sector.

He encouraged all players in the Malawi’s agriculture sector to take advantage of such platforms and the opportunities they present to boost their productivity.

This year’s National Agriculture Fair, which was officially opened by President Arthur Peter Mutharika on August 16, 2017, was held under the theme “Unleashing full Agricultural Potential: the Role of Markets,” and it had over 110 exhibition pavilions.