BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has resolved to organize countrywide protests against the poor governance which has left ordinary people in perpetual poverty under the leadership of Peter Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).Speaking to Zodiak on Sunday during tiwuzeni zowona programme, MCP spokesperson Alekeni Menyani said the party will call for peaceful civil disobedience against the DPP administration any time soon, arguing the party has failed Malawians in many important areas.

“This government is childish. They seem not to be concerned with the problems haunting Malawians. As we are speaking, Malawians are buying 50 Kg bag of maize at K12500 but where I am coming from the poor people have to set aside over K13 000 as they walk a long distance to access the Admarc depot.

“The hiking of the maize price is an insult to the poor people. Where can they get that huge amount of money at a time they are hit by hunger?” wondered Menyani.

Menyani said the DPP administration is also fueling corruption by shielding the thieves.

“Corruption in public departments orchestrated by the DPP gurus is reported day in day out but no one has faced the law. This is bad considering that our economy is in the bad state due to the same plunder of public resources.

“Therefore, as the main opposition party with large followers in the country, we can’t remain silent. We are ready to mobilise the citizens to speak and claim what belongs to them,” he said.

Recently, Menyani also told The Nation newspaper that the MCP will make the country ungovernable following the government’s failure to introduce a Bill to discuss all electoral reforms

“We are demanding that government should bring to parliament all relevant electoral reforms Bills and if government is not ready, the president must resign or we will call for civil disobedience,” said Menyani as quoted by The Nation.

Menyani also said MCP wanted the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to implement the proposal of moving MEC headquarters to Lilongwe and that announcements of results during a national election should be made at the constituency level.

While supporting the call for implementation of electoral reforms, political analyst Boniface Dulani, had told the local paper that calling for civil disobedience wa too early as the party had not exhausted all avenues.