By Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Bright Msaka on Friday blamed the recently conducted demonstrations saying they were disorderly, incitement and destructive.

Speaking in the August House on Friday, the minister said the demonstrations are aimed at bringing anarchy and disorder in the country.

“I would like to inform the Honourable House that the Government of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika shall ensure that the rule of law prevails in this country at all times. While others have tried to goad Government towards anarchy, the Government remains resolute in ensuring that this Nation is governed in strict adherence to its laws.

“Constitutional democracies administered in the strict adherence to the rule of law can sometimes seem inconvenient, and sometimes inefficient. But Madam Speaker, other methods of running a country outside the legal framework lead to chaos, anarchy and national ruin,” said Msaka.

On July 4-5, (last week) the Human Rights Defenders Coalition conducted nationwide demonstrations demanding an immediate resignation of the Malawi Electoral Commission ( MEC ) Chairperson, Madame Dr. Jane Ansah, following the results of the 21 May polls. The CSO says the elections were poorly handled.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM leaders are also challenging the results of the polls in court; suggesting a rerun of the same