DOWA (MaraviPost)-A Malawi court in the central district of Dowa on Friday convicted Chinese and South African nationals for illegal exportation and possession of precious stones.

Sapulain Chitonde Public Relation Officer for Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) has identified the convicts as Wei Xing, 36 and Dane Vaughn Poulsen,28, Chinese and South African nationals respectively.

According to Chitonde the court heard that the two on December, 13, were arrested at KIAs departure’s Lounge after trying to export Quarts Stones (Precious Stones) without permit.

Chitonde said at around 13:00 hours on this day, the airport police searched them physically by using the X-ray machine.

“Wei Xing was found with 7 kilograms of the Precious Stones in question while Dane Vaughn Poulsen was found with 6 kilograms of the stuff valued at MK251 000.00 and MK190 000.00 respectively if sold. The two were arrested as they were about to board Ethiopian Airways to China and South African Airways to South Africa respectively.

“The two were charged with the offences of Found in Possession of Precious Stones contrary to Section 99 (1a) and Exportation of Precious Stones contrary to Section119 (2) of Mines and Mineral Act which they all pleaded guilty in court” said Chitonde.

However, the First Grade Magistrate, Her Worship Cecilia Omsewa who presided over the case will sentence the duo on Monday, December 19, 2016.