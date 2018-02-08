BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced upcoming musician James Kamthumba (Born Chris) to twelve months (12) imprisonment with hard labor but sentence suspended to 480 hours of community service.

The convict was arrested by Police following a complaint from miss Bertha Lomoti ( aka Queen B) 25 of Ling’awa village traditional authority (T.A) Lundu in Chikwawa that her modesty had been put to shame in the face of the public through a song done by the accused.

According to Blantyre Police Station spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi, the musician was charged with Insulting the modesty of a woman contrary to section 137 (1) (3) of the Penal Code.

Nkhwazi said that appearing before the Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate court on Wednesday, the musician pleaded guilty and the court found him guilty upon his own plea and was forthwith convicted.

The police publicist added that in his submissions, Police prosecutor Boyson Yamungo pleaded with the court to pass a stiffer punishment to the accused.

“The prosecutor told the court that although the accused was a first offender, his attitude has disrespected the plight of women in the country. He said women deserve to be accorded with the respect they deserve.

“The Chief Resident Magistrate Simeon Mbeza corroborated with submissions from the state, however Magistrate Mbeza said the court took into consideration the mitigating factors raised by the accused that he is still in school, such that giving him a custodial sentence will doom his future as he may not have access to education,” said Nkhwazi

Eventually, Magistrate Mbeza sentenced the accused to 12 months imprisonment with hard labor but sentence suspended to 480 hours of community service.

Consequently, the court ordered that the accused should be performing community service work at Ndirande health Centre.

Nkhwazi adds; “He has been told by the court never to repeat indulging in such type of attitude again. Kamthumba 26 hails from Fulatira village traditional authority ( TA) Makwangwala in Ntcheu but a resident of Ndirande township in Blantyre”.