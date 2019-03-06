LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Magistrate’s court in Lilongwe on Wednesday granted bail to CDH Investment Bank chief executive officer (CEO) Misheck Esau who was arrested yesterday by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The CDH boss is alleged to have failed to conduct due diligence and monitor business relationship and the transactions of Pioneer Investments with the financial institution.

According to Nation online, the court however has faulted the graft busting body for seizing the suspect’s mobile phones before making a formal application for a search warrant.

Chief resident magistrate Violet Chipao has since ruled that the phones be given back to the suspect, adding that the State is free to apply for the search warrant.

Earlier, Esau’s lawyer Alick Msowoya described the conduct by ACB as a breach of the law, considering that the State had only obtained a warrant of arrest.

Esau was all smiles outside the court as friends and family hugged and shaked hands.

The case has since been adjourned to March 21,2019 when the presiding magistrate is expected to give directions.

According to both ACB and defense lawyers, the case is expected to be committed to the High Court where other suspects including Zameer Karim of Pioneer Investment is also answering charges on the dubious MK2.7 billion Malawi Police Service(MPS) food ration deal.

Some of the bail conditions for Esau are MK250,000 cash bond, two surities with MK500,000 each non cash and to appear before ACB offices every fortnight. The suspect is also expected to notify ACB if he wants to travel outside the country.