BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court on Friday morning granted Human Rights Defender Coalition (HRDC) a go ahead for today’s demonstration in Blantyre.

The court’s order comes after Blantyre City Council demanded MK9.5 million from HRDC leadership to meet the damages protesters caused during the July 4-5 demos.

But early before the court order, the demonstrations in Blantyre were marked by violence in which alleged Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets were roughing up people who are gathering at Chichiri Upper Stadium to march despite Blantyre City Council forbidding the demos.

Maravi Post correspondent in the city witnessed some girls being manhandled while the police were just watching helplessly.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Soldiers have been deployed on the ground while assuring protestors’ safety during the demos.

The demonstration aims at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr.Jane Ansah for engineering May 21 electoral polls.