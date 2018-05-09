BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost-The High Court in Blantyre on Tuesday granted a fresh injunction order to main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its leadership not to hold its national convention and stopping the disciplinary inquiries and suspending its embattled senior members.

Justice Mike Tembo on issued the stay order after lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale filed an application on behalf five senior members stopping MCP from effecting its decision to either fire or suspend them from the main opposition party.

The five are suspended first vice-president Richard Msowoya, secretary general Gustav Kaliwo, first deputy secretary-general Chatonda Kaunda and fired treasurer general Tony Kandiero and publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila.

MCP national executive committee (NEC) resolved to suspend and fire the five in February this year pending disciplinary action for their alleged role in destabilising the party but the five rushed to the court to obtain an injunction.

Beforee making his Order, Judge Tembo read the affidavit of Kaliwo.

The party’s deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said MCP was waiting patiently for the logical conclusion of the court action, saying an injunction is a temporary relief.

MCP court wrangles will likely affect its preparations ahead of 2019 general elections.