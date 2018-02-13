Dedza First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 25 year old man identified as Kasito Yasini for defiling his 11 year old step daughter in order to become rich.

Police Prosecutor Wedson Nyondo told the court that Yasini got charms from a certain herbalist to get rich and as a ritual, he was supposed to sleep with an under aged girl and on 2nd February, 2018 he forced his stepdaughter into his bedroom where he had sex with her.

“Yasini threatened to kill her if she revealed the act. However, later in the day the girl revealed the matter to her mother who ordered her to reveal again immediately should he sleep with her again,” Nyondo said.

“A day later Yasini defiled the girl again and gave her MK50 with the same threats as in the first occasion, but the girl told her mother and the matter was reported to police leading to his arrest,” he added.

He said that a medical report from Chimoto Health Centre showed that the girl was defiled.

Yasini pleaded guilty to the charge and in mitigation he asked for the court’s leniency, saying he had a family with two kids.

Passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Ritchie Gomani said Yasini failed his job as a parent so he needed a stiff punishment to deter others.

He then sentenced him to 11 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour.

Kasito Yasini comes from Chemtambo Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kachere in Dedza.