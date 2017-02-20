Malawi court in Nkhatabay slaps man with 14 years for defiling toddler

NKHATABAY-(MaraviPost) – Nkhatabay Magistrate court at Chintheche on Friday 18th February, 2017, sentenced a 40 year-old man to 14 years in jail with hard labor for being found guilty of defiling a three year old girl.

Nkhatabay Police Public Relations Officer Ignatius Esau, told The Maravi Post the convict is Julius Phiri who committed the crime at Chintheche Tradition Centre. The act, which is contrary to section 138 of the Penal Code, compelled the court when it heard that the convict got arrested by well-wishers after the victim’s mother found Phiri red-handedly in act with the toddler.

The police publicist said when Phiri appeared before court he pleaded guilty to the charge leveled against him.

“Although Phiri asked for leniency, citing that he looks after his family that include a grandmother, First Grade Magistrate Alexander Gomba, convicted him with custodial sentence bearing in mind that the victim is not only so young (three years) but also that she has been injured psychologically, mentally and physically.

“Consequently, Phiri was sentenced to 14 years in jail for being found guilty as a warning to those who would-be offenders,” said Esau.

The convicted Phiri hails from Ngalauka village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Malanda in Nkhatabay district.