Dedza Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Yona this week ordered Sinosky Industrial Company Limited to reconstruct the bridge within 30days.

According to MBC online, state Prosecutor Patrick Chambuluka told the court that on May 9th 2018, a tipper, registration number LL 8289 belonging to the company and being driven by Thokozani Chimbwira diverted towards Chapatali Village, through Chapatali earth road in an attempt to dodge a weighbridge mounted by the Road Safety officials.

“The accused on the said date upon arrival at Kalinyeke area at Lilongwe- Dedza M1 road noticed that personel from Road Traffic Safety Services had mounted a weighbridge ahead of him.

“He then decided to dodge that weighbridge by using earth road which passes through Chapatali Village.

As he was crossing the bridge it collapsed completely, the vehicle had carried quarry dust,” Prosecutor Chambuluka told the court.

Delivering her judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Yona ordered Sinosky Industrial Company Limited to reconstruct the bridge within 30days.

The Magistrate further directed that the office of Dedza District Assembly should be responsible for the supervision of the re-construction work. stampp

The driver, Thokozani Chambwira, pleaded guilty to the charge leveled against him and was sentenced to pay a fine of MK30, 000.00 or in default spent 6months in jail with hard labour.

The bridge is valued at MK40million.