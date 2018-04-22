The High Court in Zomba this week removed an injunction that prevented support staff from going on strike but ordered the warring parties to find a common negotiator to lead mediation talks.

The support staff wanted to down tools two weeks ago over pay disagreements with their employer, the University of Malawi council.

Mike Namandwa, president of the University of Malawi support staff said they had asked the court to dismiss the Unima council injunction so that the issue should go for mediation.

“Dialogue is the only way we can resolve the matter amicably and the court has just granted us that. We should be submitting three names of possible mediators to the court soon so that it can choose one,” said Namandwa.

University of Malawi negotiating team chairperson Limbani Nsapato said he hoped the matter will not interrupt the academic calendar at the university.

“Their request has been granted. I hope the students would not be inconvenienced,” said Nsapato.

Both Nsapato and Namandwa could not say how for how long the mediation process would take, saying this would depend on the mediators who are yet to be appointed by both the council and the support staff with the help of the court.